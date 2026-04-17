Former NFL Player Alshon Jeffery Arrested, Charged With Insurance Fraud

Super Bowl-winning Pro Bowl wideout Alshon Jeffery was recently arrested in California and charged with insurance fraud.

According to TMZ Sports, Jeffery was taken into police custody on April 15 and charged with insurance fraud for concealing or failing to disclose an insurance benefit or payment. He is no longer in custody after being booked around 8 a.m. that day. No other details were immediately available.

“Alshon Jeffery categorically denies the allegations that have been reported. The underlying incident was a minor freeway fender bender, and he provided his information at the scene,” his representative, Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, said in a statement to PennLive. “These are unfounded allegations only, and Alshon has not been convicted of any offense. He will address this matter through the legal process, and he remains confident that the facts will demonstrate this was a misunderstanding and nothing more.”

Jeffery, 36, won an NFL championship in 2017, his first year playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. In Super Bowl LII, he caught three passes for 73 yards and scored a touchdown, helping the Eagles upset the New England Patriots ,41-33.

The wide receiver joined the team following five seasons with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Jeffery, a South Carolina native, was an All-American receiver at the University of South Carolina.

After spending four seasons with the Eagles, Jeffery retired after the 2020 season. During his NFL career, he caught 475 passes for 6,786 yards and scored 46 touchdowns.

In 2013, Jeffery caught 89 passes for 1,421 yards and scored seven touchdowns; those stats helped him make the Pro Bowl. The next season, he surpassed 1,000 yards again, catching 85 passes for 1,133 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

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