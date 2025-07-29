Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Becomes 1st NFL Player Featured In A Sprite Commercial

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues making history, even off the football field, as he becomes the first NFL player to be featured in a Sprite commercial.

The soft drink company just released a commercial featuring the Super Bowl quarterback. In the promotional spot, an interviewer is seen constantly asking Hurts questions as he appears in various settings, including a press conference, a restaurant, and a suit fitting at a tailor’s. In the last scene, in what appears to be a public place, the same reporter notices the Sprite that Hurts is drinking and says, “Wait, you always have a Sprite, is that the key to your success?”

As the Eagles player smiles, he responds, “Nah, but it tastes good.”

“Jalen shows up as his true self at all times, which is the main check-box for us when pursuing talent,” said A.P. Chaney, senior creative director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca‑Cola North America, in a written statement. “His leadership and refusal to conform and cave to pressure make him a perfect fit for Obey Your Thirst.”

The “Success Hurts” campaign can be seen anywhere that features ads, including social media, television, streaming platforms, and online video channels. The quarterback has signed a multi-year partnership with Sprite.

The Hurts partnership thrives on the “Obey Your Thirst” campaign, which was brought back last year with NBA guard Anthony Edwards and track and field superstar Sha’Carri Richardson. The campaign first debuted in 1994.

The ad debuts less than two months before Hurts and the Eagles get back on the field to defend their Super Bowl title Sept. 4. They open the season against the Dallas Cowboys after they avenged their previous Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when they annihilated the team by a score of 40-22. Hurts won the MVP Award after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 72 yards and scoring another touchdown.

