Amazon Testing New Badge To Help Boost Exposure For Black Businesses

Aiming to boost exposure for Black businesses, Amazon is testing a new badge to make it easier for firms to reach more customers, sell goods, and find their businesses on its U.S. online store.

As part of the company’s pledge to help build sustainable Black businesses, the Amazon Black-owned Business badge is being introduced and can be found here.

The badge was announced in August to honor and coincide with Black Business Month but will be ongoing.

Many small businesses sell or aim to sell goods on Amazon, allowing them to potentially gain access to millions of customers. Amazon made up nearly 38 % of the U.S. e-commerce market as of June 2022, based on market research firm Statista. That makes it easily the nation’s largest online retailer.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, customers can shop, discover, and support thousands of Black businesses with the Black-Owned Business badge in Amazon’s store.

Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of worldwide selling partner services at Amazon, stated, “As part of Amazon’s commitment to supporting and empowering the Black community, we are testing a new badge to make it even easier for customers to identify and shop products that come from Black-owned businesses.”

He added, “We are eager to learn how the badge best helps customers discover Black-owned businesses and how it can help Black entrepreneurs succeed and grow in Amazon’s store.”

The new initiative comes as Amazon celebrates its first anniversary of the Black Business Accelerator (BBA). The $150 million program is designed to help build sustainable diversity and provide growth opportunities for Black-owned businesses.

Moreover, the BBA will serve as the main sponsor for Boss Women Media’s Black Girl Magic Digital Summit, premiering on Prime Video on Aug. 27. Now in its third consecutive year, Amazon reports that the summit “supports Black women entrepreneurs by sharing resources, stories, and building a community of powerful allies.”

Entrepreneurship, business growth, career advancement, and financial resources will be among the panel discussion topics at this year’s summit. Key speakers include Allyson Felix, Meena Harris, Aurora James, and Prime Video’s Harlem actress, Meagan Good.

The company disclosed the summit would also feature conversations with business owners and members of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator:

