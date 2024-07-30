GOPals Amber Rose And Candace Owens Trauma Bond Over Political Rejection

Newly conservative advocate Amber Rose sat down with YouTube star Candace Owens to discuss being “stripped of their Black identity” just for being Black and conservative.

As a guest of The Candace Podcast, Rose explained how she felt “getting beat up by the left” while not feeling as welcomed in the GOP world. She discussed her quest for conservative acceptance.

“It wakes me up at night, Candace because I have tortured myself for 15 years with this stuff. And I’ve begged, and I’ve cried, and I’ve pleaded, please, reach for the stars … maybe talk to more conservative brands. See if they will give me a chance,” the OnlyFans star said. “They wouldn’t give me a chance because they just don’t know me, and I get it.”

Owens described her guest’s journey as “political purgatory.”

“She is going through this metamorphosis, and it’s painful to come out of that cocoon, especially; I would imagine it’s ten times worse for you because your cocoon is Hollywood, and there is no room,” Owens said. “Mine was hard enough just being Black and being like, ‘Hey, I’m a conservative.’”

Rose interjected: “Oh, I’m no longer Black.”

Owens agreed, saying, “They will take that away.”

The ex-wife of rapper Wiz Khalifa shocked the world after posting a picture on Instagram with former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at a fundraiser. Using the caption “Trump 2024,” her new ideology granted her a ticket to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“These are my people. This is where I belong,” she said in her speech. The lines were met with thunderous applause.

As the clip of Owens and Rose’s conversation made it to social media, Rose was immediately attacked for her thoughts, in particular, her comments on not being Black. One user reposted a clip of her saying she identifies as a Black woman during an interview. “Amber Rose, I’m not Black,” @DarkSideAdvcate wrote. “Why flip da script now?”

Another user said that just because your skin is a specific color doesn’t mean they “are your people.”

“Well, you can’t take someone’s identity from them. They identify as whatever they identify as, but I am quick to remind people that just bc they share your skin complexion, doesn’t make them your people,” @NathanielleBuc1 said. “That’s the category they fit, IMO.”

Another X user claimed Owens and Rose are struggling financially, hence the switch up from Rose. “Stop posting trash….you can smell the financial desperation between the two of them,” @jayjamiejay1wrote.

