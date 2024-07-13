by Sharelle Burt Candace Owens Tells Don Lemon He Is Living In ‘Sin’ By Being In A Gay Marriage Some wondered why Lemon invited Owens on his platforms.









Journalist Don Lemon recently came to verbal blows with conservative analyst Candace Owens on YouTube’s The Don Lemon Show after she told him he was in a “sinful relationship” because he is openly married to a man.

The two strong-minded media hosts engaged in a heated discussion on an array of topics including trans people, gay rights and Owens’ views on the Jan. 6th insurrection. During the segment on same-sex marriage and interracial couples, Lemon asked her “What do you think about same-sex marriage?” and Owens didn’t hold back. “It’s a sin,” she answered.

After Lemon asked the follow-up question of if she thinks he is sinful because he is married to a man, the outspoken conservative doubled down. “Yes, you’re sinning. You are in a sinful relationship. I actually don’t believe that marriage can be between two men.”

The former CNN anchor married his longtime partner, real estate agent Tim Malone, in a New York City ceremony in April. Owens has been an outspoken opponent of the LGBTQ+ community for years.

Following a school shooting in Perry, Iowa, the BLEXIT founder correlated gender-affirming healthcare to the increase of mass shootings. “I am not interested in engaging in another discussion about a school shooter that does not begin and end with discussing big Pharma and its clinical promotion of insanity,” Owens wrote on X.

“We are mass drugging children and conducting psychiatric experiments on them in classrooms across America.”

After discussing her commitment to Christianity and conservatism, Lemon brought up her viewpoints on the meaning of words, in particular, the f-word used in a derogatory sense towards gay people. Lemon played an old clip from Owens’ past Dailywire show where she defended the use of the word, defined allegedly as “a bundle of sticks.” He then asked his guest if she thinks it’s okay to say the word to people’s faces. “When you start allowing perverts to dictate speech, then words just have to go away,” she said.

“And then they said you can no longer say this word that has a real meaning, a bundle of sticks, because some pervert took that and threw it as an epithet towards gay people. I think that’s a wrong way of thinking.”

Dom Lemon, who is openly gay, addresses Candace Owens about her use of the word 'fag.'



(🎥: Candace Owens/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/PlnURkTTLW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 11, 2024

Lemon checked Owens on her views saying that “language evolves over time” and broke down his feelings when people use the term towards me.”

“When people say that word to me, they aren’t calling me a bundle of sticks,” he said. To take the conversation to another level, he asked if she would use the word toward him. “Why would I just randomly call you a f——?” Owens shockingly responded. “I’m a 35-year-old mother. I don’t go around saying, ‘Hey, you’re a f——!’ I’m not 18 years old.”

The episode ended on odd terms when Owens called Lemon an “absurd human being” after asking her if she was homophobic. She carried her thoughts of the interview to social media.

“Today I did Don Lemon’s podcast and he straight up asked me if I would ever look him in the face and call him a f*ggot,” she wrote on X. “I just never thought he’d ask me a question like that so sincerely. These are remarkable times we’re living in.”

