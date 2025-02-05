News by Kandiss Edwards Amber Ruffin Lands ‘Coolest Gig’ At White House Correspondents’ Dinner Amber Ruffin is excited to honor journalists before they are "out the door."







Comedian Amber Ruffin will lead the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The announcement was made on Feb. 4 on NBC’s Morning Joe. The White House Correspondents’ Association president, Eugene Daniels, expressed his excitement when revealing Ruffin would be the featured entertainer.

Ruffin was present for the announcement. The Emmy nominee confirmed that President Trump and First Lady Melania had been invited to the event. When asked if she was hopeful for their attendance, she responded simply, “No.”

The Late Night with Seth Meyers cast member acknowledged the importance of the event but emphasized the entertainment aspect and career milestone.

“It’s one of the coolest gigs a comedian can get,” she said. “The challenge of writing the show is extremely hard,” she continued.

Not adverse to challenging herself, Ruffin admitted she initially experienced “panic” at the monumental task, but welcomed the opportunity to write relevant and timely material for the event. She also remarked on the quickly changing winds in Washington.

“With this presidency, I can write something right now that will really be nothing by tonight. So, it’s really going to come down to the wire.”

Daniels also released a statement revealing his reasoning for choosing Ruffin.

“When I began to think about what entertainer would be a perfect fit for the dinner this year, Amber was immediately at the top of my list,” he later said in a statement. “She has the ability to walk the line between blistering commentary and humor, all while provoking her audience to think about the important issues of the day. I’m thrilled and honored she said yes.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been held annually since 1921. The event honors the journalists who keep the American public informed on the dealings of the government. Quickly developing changes in national and foreign policy make the job of these reporters both demanding and challenging.

“Journalists don’t get celebrated enough, and now they’re about to become so extremely important, and I just want to make sure that they know that we appreciate them,” she said.

The dinner will take place in the spring in Washington, D.C.

