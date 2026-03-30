News by Jeroslyn JoVonn American Airlines Responds To Backlash Over Bus Rides Passengers Thought Would Be Flights American Airlines is facing backlash over bus rides that passengers say they unknowingly booked instead of flights.







American Airlines is responding to backlash from passengers who were surprised to find that the “flight” they booked was actually a bus ride.

The airline went viral for all the wrong reasons after a TikTok from user Kennedy Woodard-Jones detailed her experience after booking a $400+ American Airlines ticket that turned out to be a bus ride between South Bend, Indiana, and Chicago O’Hare. What was marketed as a “flight” was actually ground transportation—a route that typically costs around $30 with bus services like Greyhound.

#americanairlines ♬ original sound – foreverhumblemarc96 @thekennedysimone_ when you buy a flight from American Airlines but they board you on to a bus on the tarmac so you think they’re driving you to the plane but they just start driving to the destination 😀🙂😤 #traveltok

Now, American Airlines and Landline Company—which operates the carrier’s bus service—have responded, offering more context and calling it “a really awesome product experience,” while also acknowledging concerns about transparency.

“For customers, this service operates just like a flight would,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Customers earn their AAdvantage miles and Loyalty Points on eligible fares, check their baggage and enjoy the trip with complimentary Wi-Fi and power at every seat.”

“We’re saving them time and money, and we’re giving them a really awesome product experience on the way,” Landline Company CEO David Sunde added.

However, Woodard-Jones joins several travelers who say they unknowingly booked a bus ride through American Airlines’ Landline service. Launched in 2018, Landline Company is marketed as a “premium motor coach experience” and connects passengers between hubs such as Philadelphia and Chicago O’Hare, as well as smaller nearby airports. Company officials insist the service is clearly disclosed at booking and argue it offers a convenient alternative to driving to the airport and paying for parking.

But Woodard-Jones claims there was no clear indication her trip included a bus, and other customers have echoed similar concerns.

“How in the F&%K is it LEGAL to sell me a FIRST CLASS FLIGHT and put me on a BUS for a THREE-HOUR RIDE for the first leg?????” one upset X user posted. “@AmericanAir, I own a roofing company. Can I sell someone a roof, and instead install a new driveway for them??? What a JOKE.”

A New York woman also went viral last year after sharing a TikTok of her unexpected bus ride booked through American Airlines, which drew more than 2 million views. In the video, user Alex (@she_is.becoming) showed how her boarding pass and gate information appeared like a normal flight—with plane icons and standard boarding groups—making the experience especially confusing. While she said American Airlines sometimes notes the bus connection, she pointed out that platforms like Google Flights can make it less obvious, labeling it only in small text.

“I did go back through and see if I totally missed something, and I didn’t,” Alex explained. “It is not clear on there at all.”

“I also just wanna add to that that when you are looking at a website called Google Flights, I think it’s pretty reasonable to expect to be looking at flights,” she added.

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