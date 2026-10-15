ShutterStock royalty-free image #2141063277, 'electricity, energy crisis and power consumption concept - close up of utility bill, calculator, money and lightbulb on wooden table' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on February 17th, 2023. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License Money by Sidnee Michelle The American Dream Now Costs $5.3M, Outpacing Wage Growth Transportation follows at an estimated $1.21 million over a lifetime, while retirement expenses account for another $1.21 million.







The estimated cost of achieving the American Dream has reached $5.3 million, rising faster than wages and putting traditional financial milestones further out of reach for many Americans, Investopedia reports.

According to a 2026 analysis, the lifetime cost of the American Dream increased 4.1% from 2025, outpacing the 3.1% wage growth recorded among private-sector workers during the 12 months ending in June.

The analysis examined eight milestones commonly associated with financial success, including homeownership, raising children, retirement, healthcare, transportation, vacations, pet ownership, and marriage.

Homeownership remains the most expensive milestone, costing approximately $1.28 million over 30 years when factoring in mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance.

Transportation follows at an estimated $1.21 million over a lifetime, while retirement expenses account for another $1.21 million.

Raising two children and covering their college education costs approximately $953,763. Child-rearing expenses increased 9.5% from the previous year, marking the largest percentage increase among the categories analyzed.

Healthcare adds an estimated $413,271, while lifetime vacation expenses total nearly $187,000. Pet ownership and wedding costs contribute another $40,772 and $38,800, respectively.

The findings reveal a significant disparity between the estimated cost of the American Dream and what workers can expect to earn throughout their careers.

According to the outlet, a full-time worker with a bachelor’s degree earns approximately $3.6 million between the ages of 25 and 64. Including 20 years of average Social Security benefits brings that total to roughly $4.1 million, approximately $1.2 million below the estimated cost of achieving all eight milestones.

The growing financial burden comes as optimism about achieving the American Dream declines. A Gallup survey found that 69% of Americans believe they will personally achieve the American Dream, compared with 73% in 2024.

Although the estimates reflect specific lifestyle choices rather than universal financial requirements, the analysis highlights the widening gap between traditional measures of financial success and the economic realities facing American households.

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