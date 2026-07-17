AI-generated image via Magnific Money by Selena Hill Adults Under 30 Are Saving Money By Living With Their Parents Living with parents is increasingly becoming a strategic financial decision for young adults.







For decades, moving out of your parents’ home symbolized independence and the start of adulthood. Today, that milestone is being delayed as millions of young Americans grapple with the rising cost of living.

The Wall Street Journal reports that 49% of Americans under age 30 lived with at least one parent last year. That’s a 12% increase since 2019, according to data from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking. Nearly one-third of those living at home were 25 or older, signaling that multigenerational living is becoming a long-term financial strategy rather than a temporary stopgap.

The trend comes as home prices remain above $400,000 nationally, rents continue climbing in major cities, and many young professionals struggle under the weight of student loan debt and rising everyday expenses. Even those who contribute toward household costs often pay significantly less than they would living independently.

“Everything is just out of reach,” 28-year-old Megan Talley, who lives with her mother in suburban Atlanta, told the WSJ. “If a young person wants to live alone, you could do it, but you would be dead broke at the end of the month.”

Unlike previous generations, many young adults say the stigma surrounding living at home has largely disappeared. A spring survey by financial services firm Thrivent found that 55% of young adults who moved back home did so out of financial necessity, reflecting the growing acceptance of the arrangement. For 33-year-old Samantha Stobo of Miami, living with her mother has become both financially beneficial and socially acceptable. “No one ever judges me,” she told the WSJ. “The conversation tends to be more like, ‘That’s awesome, and I bet you’re saving money.'”

Experts say the trend is reshaping American life in ways that extend beyond personal finances. Temple University psychology professor Laurence Steinberg, author of You and Your Adult Child, told the newspaper that living with parents has become a “dominant living arrangement in America” for this age group. The shift is influencing when young adults marry, purchase homes, and have children, as well as how developers design new housing.

Some states, including California and New York, have loosened regulations around accessory dwelling units, often called granny flats, creating additional housing options for adult children and aging parents alike.

For Carmen Johnson, who lives in the Detroit area, moving back home during the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a financial blessing. By eliminating rent and sharing grocery expenses with her family, she’s been able to invest more in her music career while saving for a future home.

“COVID flipped the script,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing in disguise.”

As the cost of living continues to outpace wage growth for many younger workers, economists say multigenerational households may become less of a transitional phase and more of a defining feature of modern adulthood. Once considered a setback, deciding to live with a parent as an adult is increasingly being viewed as a practical path toward long-term financial stability.

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