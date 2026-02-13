News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Poll: Americans’ Optimism Hits New Low As Pessimism About The Future Grows This is lowest level of optimism recorded since Gallup began tracking the question nearly two decades ago.







A new poll shows Americans’ optimism about the future has dropped to a record low, underscoring the growing feeling of doom across the country in recent years.

A new Gallup poll found that in 2025, just 59% of Americans gave positive ratings when asked how they expect their lives to be in five years, the lowest level recorded since Gallup began tracking the question nearly two decades ago.

“While current life is eroding, it’s that optimism for the future that has eroded almost twice as much over the course of about that last 10 years or so,” said Dan Witters, research director of the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index.

The results come from a long-running Gallup survey that asks Americans to rate their current and future lives on a scale of 0 to 10, with respondents who score their future an 8 or higher classified as optimists. Gallup defines people who rate their current life at 7 or higher and their future at 8 or higher as “thriving,” a category that now includes about 48 percent of Americans.

The poll suggests Democrats and Hispanic Americans were particularly pessimistic last year amid the political climate surrounding President Donald Trump and his push against DEI initiatives. But Republicans aren’t feeling as optimistic as they did at the end of Trump’s first term either.

As Joe Biden’s presidency ended and Trump’s second term began, Democratic optimism dropped from 65% to 57%, while Republican confidence rose only slightly—still trailing previous highs. A January AP-NORC survey also found that although most Republicans continue to support Trump, many feel his economic performance has fallen short of expectations.

“The regime change in the White House almost certainly was a big driving factor in what’s happened,” Witters said. “And a lot of that was just because the people who identified as Democrats really took it in the chops.”

Optimism among Hispanic adults reached a new low during Trump’s first year back in office, declining from 69% to 63%, a bigger drop than among white and Black Americans. Analysts say the shift may reflect concerns about inflation, access to health care, and anxiety over Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“(Deportations are) something that everybody can see and look at with their own eyes,” Witters said. “But if you’re Hispanic, I think it’s fair to think that that might hit a little closer to home.”

