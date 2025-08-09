Politics by Daniel Johnson Surprised? Trump’s Approval Ratings Plunge Among Black Voters, New Poll Reveals Black voters are overwhelmingly displeased with Trump as his approval rating has dropped to historic lows.







According to recent polling from The Economist/YouGov, Black voters aren’t impressed with President Donald Trump’s performance, reflecting widespread criticism of his administration’s efforts over the past seven months to roll back decades of civil rights progress..

As Newsweek reports, despite Trump picking up 16% of the Black vote in the 2024 election, Black voters are overwhelmingly displeased with Trump, his approval rating has dropped by 25 points since another poll from The Economist/YouGov captured voter sentiment in May.

In the most recent polling, only about 11% of Black Americans approve of what Trump is doing, while 84% disapprove, giving Trump an abysmal approval rating of -73 among that population.

Craig Agranoff, an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University as well as a political analyst, told the outlet tat Trump’s continued descent in Black public opinion “likely stems from growing economic dissatisfaction and a perception that his policies do not address their concerns.”

He continued, “The surveys show fewer Black voters approve of Trump on jobs and the economy, indicating they may be feeling the impact of inflation and other economic pressures more acutely than other demographics. Additionally, his immigration rhetoric and law enforcement focus could alienate Black voters who see these as threats to civil rights and opportunity, reflecting a broader pattern where this group responds negatively to policies perceived as exacerbating social and economic challenges.”

Likewise, Costas Panagopoulos, a professor of political science at Northeastern University, indicated to Newsweek that Black voters likely disagree with Trump’s policies.

It is, however, not just Black support that matters in a presidential election, and to that end, the overall approval rating for Trump is at a historically low -20 based on polling from UMass Amherst.

According to Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll, “Six months into his second term as president, Donald Trump looks to be on the ropes with the American public. Trump’s approval ratings, already historically low for a newly elected president, continue to sink with close to 6-in-10 Americans (58%) expressing disapproval of the job that Trump is doing in office.”

She continued, “While Trump remains a popular figure among Republicans and conservatives, Trump’s time in office is viewed more negatively across genders, generations, classes and races, with majorities of each of these groups disapproving of Trump’s performance. With over three years left in the Trump administration, there is still time for him to right the ship and fulfill the promises that catapulted him to the presidency, but the president is not off to the start he or his supporters envisioned.”

