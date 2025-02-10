Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ye Offers To Help Kodak Black After Rapper Spotted Sitting, Eating Chicken On The Street Ye also assured fans that despite his alarming posts, he is in a good space.







Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has offered to fly to Miami to check on Kodak Black after the rapper was spotted eating in the middle of the street.

While Ye has decided to take on this rescue mission, he acknowledges how many probably think he is the one who needs help. Since getting back on X, the “New Slaves” rapper posted controversial messages for days on the social media app. In the posts, he spoke on women and Jewish people in a derogatory manner.

Amid Ye’s rants, Kodak Black was seen eating chicken while sitting in the street. The unusual sight caught the attention of fellow onlookers and social media users alike. The Neighborhood Talk re-shared the clip.

Once Ye learned of the concerning behavior, he announced that he would go down to Miami to see about his industry friend. While his account has been deactivated, he left with a message, not on his own mental state but that of his fellow rapper. An X user reposted the video footage.

“I know y’all thinking I’m going through something right now… but I just saw a video of Kodak, and I wouldn’t want nobody to do an intervention on me. That’s why I want to put this video up,” began the billionaire artist.

Despite his controversial posts on X, Ye assured his fans that he does not need an intervention.

He continued, “Because y’all might think ‘man Ye really going through right now. Somebody need to go get him, go take his Twitter and stuff like that.’ But I’m just telling you calmly that I am in a good space. I’m really in a positive space. It’s cathartic. I got my ideas out. That’s all that happened, and that was very freeing for me. And it’s worth everything. It was worth everything to do that. Let’s start there.”

As for his “brother” Kodak, Ye thinks he may need the assistance. Moreover, Ye views the “No Flockin” rapper wearing a Donda chain as a sign to go to him.

“My brother Kodak and I feel a calling,” he added. “He’s actually wearing this Donda chain. And it’s not just because he’s wearing a chain, but it’s like, how you sitting here wearing this chain? Unless something’s saying to go and get my brother. I’ve thought about it before. I was like, ‘Man, I should go down to Miami, maybe. I could be the person I can make a difference.’ And that’s what I’m about to do right now.”

Ye then abruptly ended the message, assumingly to fly down to Miami. While there is no word if Ye made it to Florida, the rapper appeared very convinced that this was a way to “make a difference” within the hip-hop community.

