USF Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Dies During Medical Procedure

The University of South Florida’s men’s basketball coach has died at 43, according to the university.

Amir Abdur-Rahim died while undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in the Tampa area on Oct. 24. Some complications took place during the procedure that led to his death at the hospital. The University of South Florida announced his passing via social media.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim. A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on. pic.twitter.com/h353f3FNno — USF Men’s Basketball (@USFMBB) October 24, 2024

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly in a written statement. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

The coach was successful in his short time in South Florida, where he won the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season while leading the men’s basketball team to a 25-8 record. His leadership helped take the Bulls to a regular-season conference championship, the first for the university. The South Florida school also accomplished its first top 25 ranking during the season when it peaked at No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

“In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” said USF President Rhea Law. “Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

The coach is survived by his wife, Arianne, and their three children.

