photo credit: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAMEAgent 00 GamingImDavisss Live, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons Entertainment by Sidnee Michelle AMP Streamers Buys The Block And Dub Their 6 Georgia Homes, ‘The Hill’ AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible, includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, ImDavisss, Agent00, Duke Dennis, and ChrisNxtDoor.







Streaming collective AMP has expanded its real estate footprint in Georgia, purchasing six homes located near one another in an area its members call “The Hill,” according to AfroTech.

AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible, includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, ImDavisss, Agent00, Duke Dennis, and ChrisNxtDoor. The acquisition represents another real estate investment for the group of prominent content creators, who have built large audiences through livestreaming, gaming, and other digital content.

Fanum shared details about the properties in a social media video, according to AfroTech. AMP’s primary residence sits at the top of the hill, while other homes are occupied by people within the collective’s extended circle.

The area reportedly includes a home occupied by the Clover Boyz, which includes several of Cenat’s longtime friends and associates, including Dezz, Ray, Punga, Reggie, Rakai, Tota, and Tylil.

“We work hard,” Fanum said during a Twitch livestream, according to the outlet.

The purchases add to AMP’s existing presence in Georgia. In 2022, the collective purchased property in Marietta that became its home base. Members have individual rooms equipped for gaming and livestreaming.

The creators have also spent time living and producing content in New York, including from a Tribeca penthouse and a sponsored $17 million townhome, the outlet reports.

AMP formed after several members built individual audiences, creating content centered on the “NBA 2K” video game franchise. Cenat later joined the collective and has since become one of the most prominent livestreamers in the industry.

“It’s a little bit harder to segue and change lanes when you’ve been doing it for five, six years by yourself,” ImDavisss said in a 2024 interview. “So we wanted to do it as a unit.”

That strategy has helped AMP develop a sizable online following. The collective had 8.16 million YouTube subscribers as of Aug. 31.

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