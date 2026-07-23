(Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images) Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Kai Cenat Is Going Global With Streamer University Initiative Selected alums will have an opportunity to attend.







Kai Cenat is taking Streamer University international, announcing that the creator development program will launch its first European edition in 2027 as the livestreaming initiative continues to expand its reach beyond the U.S., Afrotech reports.

Cenat made the announcement during the closing ceremony for the 2026 Streamer University on July 20, revealing that the next installment of the immersive creator program will be held in Europe. Selected alums from the 2025 and 2026 classes will also have an opportunity to attend the international program as full-time participants.

“We will really, really be watching, and I would love to see amazing USA creators collaborate with amazing European creators,” Cenat said during the livestreamed ceremony. “I’m very excited because this is now the first step into making this for not just the U.S. but for the entire world and seeing cultures clash.”

Streamer University debuted in 2025 at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio, offering aspiring and established creators mentorship, networking opportunities, and hands-on content production experience. Participants receive travel, housing, and technology support to attend the program. Tech Times reported the inaugural event generated 27 million hours watched on Twitch, underscoring the initiative’s growing influence in the creator economy.

The 2026 program was held over six days at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and concluded on July 20 with a livestreamed awards ceremony recognizing standout students, professors, and club directors.

Among the program’s top honorees was creator “ijustlovepuzzles,” who served as the university librarian and received the Heart of the Community Award. During the ceremony, she said her audience grew to more than 100,000 followers and 6,000 subscribers throughout the program. She also received a $30,000 cash award from content creator MDMotivator, which she said she plans to use for dental surgery.

“I only did that because all of you came by and shared your communities with me,” she said. “Every time someone came and sat in a chair next to me, the followers went up, and the subs went up. I love you guys. I appreciate you so much.”

Other honorees included Wardrobe Winter, who received the Steady Growth Award; Surburb Baby, who earned the MVP Award and a brand deal with Dell; and Markell Washington, who was recognized as the program’s top club director. Professors included Ludwig, Lizzo, and Agent00, while T-Pain directed the musical arts club.

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