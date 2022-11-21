Joshua Johnson Exits NBC News Streaming Show After Almost One Year

News anchor Joshua Johnson is exiting his nightly NBC News program Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson just under one year since its debut on Dec. 6, 2021.

Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson has been streaming nightly for the past year and aired its final episode at 8 p.m. Friday, according to Deadline.

A spokesperson for NBC News told Deadline, “We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best.”

According to TVNewser, Johnson and NBC News chief Janelle Rodriguez delivered the cancellation news to the show’s staff early on Friday.

Deadline reports that Now Tonight will remain on the air while the network determines its long-term plans for the program.

For the time being, the show will be reportedly hosted by a rotating cast of anchors.

Johnson, a Florida native, began hosting the streaming program after his MSNBC show The Week with Joshua Johnson, which aired weekends from 8-10 p.m. ET, concluded in the fall of 2021.

He also served as a host of the NPR-distributed series 1A, which was produced by WAMU 88.5.

Deadline reports that Johnson will still appear on other NBC News platforms after reportedly turning down a full-time analyst role, according to a network source.

“He will continue to appear on other NBC News platforms after the launch of his new series,” Deadline shared.

Johnson took to Twitter to express his gratitude for being a part of the network’s program:

“Creating and anchoring @NBCNowTonight has been an honor. Tonight (Fri Nov 18), that journey ends. This is my last day @NBCNews. Tune in 8pET for my final broadcast, with a personal note to you. Thank you so much for supporting me on @NBCNewsNOW & @Peacock. Onward!”