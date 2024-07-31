Women by Stacy Jackson ‘And Still We Ride’ To Set Out On Its Largest Bike Ride Through NYC And Still We Ride invite bicyclists to hop on their bikes for a ride through NYC to celebrate Black women's wellness, resistance and power.









Black women and allies around New York City are gearing up for ‘And Still We Ride’s’ fifth and largest annual bike ride on Aug. 3 to celebrate Black women’s wellness.

And Still We Ride was founded in 2020 by Marz Lovejoy and her friend Angie Chavez. According to the initiative’s website, the annual ride-out is inspired by Maya Angelou’s famous poem, Still I Rise, focusing on resistance and power. PopSugar noted that each year, the free 20-mile ride gathers hundreds of NYC participants to hop on their bicycles and participate in the ride and volunteer events. “…Literally, we’re pushing pedals, but also figuratively,” Lovejoy said. “It’s a reminder that we’re here and we gather.”

To celebrate its five-year milestone, this year’s ride will commence at Manuel Plaza in NoHo, joined by cultural producer Diamon Fisher. In partnership with NYC-based organization Black Gotham Experience, riders will learn about Black history and landmarks along their city route on Saturday. An award ceremony on Aug. 2 will honor several Black women for their efforts in their communities. According to And Still We Ride’s Instagram, 2024 honorees include Ayo Harrington, Chanel Porchia-Albert, Farhia Tato, Gia Love, and Isatou F. All event volunteers and riders will unite for one massive block party in Brooklyn to enjoy food, music, wellness services, and bike tune-ups.

Something Lovejoy believes is important in the initiative’s success is that the bike ride is open to bikers of all backgrounds and communities.

“[Angie] is Latina, and I think it’s a beautiful thing that she came on board with me and never wavered,” Lovejoy said about her initiative partner. “I think it’s really important that other people are able to show up and support this thing for this specific cause because not everything is meant for everybody, but that doesn’t mean we can’t show up for our brothers, our sisters, our siblings, and for their cause.” Since the 2020 pandemic, Lovejoy has worked tirelessly to keep the initiative going. “The reason why I keep on doing it is because on the day that everybody shows up, we’re riding together, the vibes are up, and then after, everybody is just like, ‘Dang, this was so beautiful. I needed this,'” Lovejoy said.

All monetary donations to And Still We Ride’s initiative are distributed among local nonprofits centered on Black women’s wellness. Organizations include Mama Glow Foundation, Black Women’s Blueprint, and Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society (G.L.I.T.S.).

Check out a recap of last year’s bike ride, which featured a grocery distribution.

