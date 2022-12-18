British-American Kickboxer Goes on Nasty Twitter Rant Against Meghan Markle

British-American kickboxer Andrew Tate is stirring the pot almost immediately after being reinstated on social media. Tate was banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for hate speech. He was also banned on Twitter but recently reinstated after Elon Musk took over.

In a post he tweeted on Dec. 15 following the second part of Harry & Meghan dropping on Netflix, Tate began his rant when he claimed that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Meghan Markle, could not have suffered from racism because she “isn’t Black.”

“I’m not trying to make enemies,” he began.

“Why is nobody else saying that Meghan Markle isn’t Black!?”

Tate continued his rant by over-enunciating the word “whiter” as he cried, “She’s whit-er than me. She’s whit-er than the current Prime Minister of the U.K. She’s whit-er than the Mayor of London. She’s not even Black.”

In their documentary, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry noted the racism his wife suffered at the hands of the British press and others. The documentary also recalled when a BBC journalist tweeted a picture of the couple’s newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, depicted as a monkey in 2019. Prince Harry also blamed the media for contributing to his wife suffering from a miscarriage.

“The fact she’s pulling the race card is absolutely and utterly insulting to every dark-skinned person who has ever genuinely suffered from racism, ever,” said Tate. He then called out dark-skinned Black people for allowing a “light-skinned white woman” to use racism as a defense for her being “unlikeable.”

“The only people sticking up for her are these race-baiting random liberal Black people. Why?”

The rant continued with Tate saying Markle had to come and cook him some chicken to prove she’s Black.

“I officially invite Meghan Markle to cook me chicken because if she’s Black it’s gonna taste good. I know, I’ve been around the block. I’m brown enough to tell.”

I’m just going to come out and say the truth because everyone else is afraid. #HarryandMeganNetflix pic.twitter.com/Exrxk1nGeL — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 15, 2022

This is sad.