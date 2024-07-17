Anesthesiologist Suspended After Allegedly Exposing Patients To Diseases

An Oregon anesthesiologist has been suspended following concerns that he may have exposed over 2,000 patients to HIV and hepatitis at two Portland-area hospitals—Providence Portland Willamette Falls Medical Center and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

The doctor had been providing services at the hospitals through the Oregon Anesthesiology Group for approximately six months.

According to KGW 8, patients who came into contact with the anesthesiologist are being notified of an “infection control breach.” In a statement, Legacy Health, the group that manages hospital operations for Legacy Mount Hood Mount, said it has “suspended the provider and launched a comprehensive investigation in accordance with regulations and with our policies and procedures.”

Providence, the group which does the same service for Providence Portland Wiliamette Falls Medical Center, canceled the doctor’s contract and barred the group that referred him to them from contracting out work for the hospital. The latter movie led to the delay of hundreds of surgeries.

Although Providence did release a statement saying that there was a “low-risk of exposure,” it urged patients who came into contact with the doctor to get tested for HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are encouraging these patients to get a blood test to screen for the aforementioned infections, at no cost. If a patient tests positive, Providence will reach out to discuss their test results and next steps,” Providence said in a statement. “Patient safety is our number one priority, and our patients have our full commitment to a thorough review of this issue and appropriate action. ”

In a statement, The Oregon Anesthesiology Group said it fired the physician after an investigation. In addition, “new protocols and procedures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

RELATED CONTENT: Are Masks Really Working Against The Spread Of Viruses?