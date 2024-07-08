Angel Reese Scores New WNBA Record, Beats Candace Parker In Double-Doubles

Angel Reese is in a “league of her own.” The Chicago Sky rookie has broken Candace Parker’s WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.

Reese began her professional basketball career as the No. 7 draft pick to her current team. Since June 4, the NCAA champion has scored double-doubles in every game. Her July 7 game against the Seattle Storm not only furthered her streak, but earned her a new record for the league. The WNBA also posted of her achievement to their social media.

In a league of her own 👏



With her 13th consecutive double-double, Angel Reese breaks Candace Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles over multiple seasons!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/gdUGaDM9e5 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 7, 2024

With 13-and-counting consecutive double-doubles, Reese has now bested WNBA legend Candace Parker for the feat. The Chicago Sky also posted their congratulations to the “Queen Barbie” for becoming an “all-time” leader in WNBA history.

Becoming a star player for the Chicago Sky, Reese has averaged 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds since starting her WNBA career, as listed by ESPN. However, Reese has dominated on the court before, with the MVP helping the LSU Tigers win a NCAA Championship in 2023. Her controversial performance on the court has made Reese a notable name in women’s basketball, with her skillset and fiery attitude still felt in the professional league.

While Reese makes her claim for Rookie of the Year, her teammates surely think her stats prove themselves. Fellow Sky player, Chennedy Carter, believes the 6’6″ forward has the title in the bag, she told an ION reporter during a post-game interview. A WNBA-fan page reposted the footage.

“Barbie’s Rookie of the Year. There’s no other way to put it, ” said Carter, after Reese earned her 12th consecutive double-double. “She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we’re facing. I’m telling you, Barbie’s Rookie of the Year, for sure.”

Reese’s overall impact on the WNBA continues to grow. The Sky’s June 23 game against the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever broke records as well. An average of 2.3 million viewers tuned in to the highly-anticipated match, as confirmed by Sportico. The game made history as the most-watched for the league in over two decades.

Fans of the “Bayou Barbie” can see her showcase her skills next during the 2024 WNBA All-star game. Reese will take part in the festivities on July 20 in Phoenix.

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Only WNBA Rookie Averaging Double-Double Per Game