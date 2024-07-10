Angel Reese Named WNBA Player Of The Week

Angel Reese’s impressive rookie season garnered another highlight when the Chicago Sky’s double-double machine was named WNBA’s latest Player of the Week.

She is the first rookie this season to achieve the feat.

Angel Reese is the first rookie this WNBA season to take home player of the week honors 🔥 While on her way to makin’ history for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single szn, she averaged 16.8 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 1.2 APG for games played thru Week 7 #WelcomeToTheW pic.twitter.com/yMVQ2Mjqwz — WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2024

Reese was named WNBA Rookie of the Month in June, when she averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game and had double-digit rebounds in all 11 games for the month. After her record-breaking June, she now leads the league in rebounding with 11.4 a game.

The same day she was announced as the rookie of the month, the league said she would play in its 20th All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20, in Phoenix. Along with the recent honors, Reese and her teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, reached a double-double in the same game in a season for the third time, the most for a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Angel Reese & Kamilla Cardoso each recorded a double-double in the same game for the 3rd time this season. That is the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/CxjLtkDZ0n — StatMamba (@StatMamba) July 10, 2024

Accolades aside, Reese debuted a new look and shared the news on social media.

I’m sitting in the chair right now getting a new style 😭😫 https://t.co/ehTeZm58vv — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 8, 2024

She told her followers in a follow-up message, “yall me and wigs dont go together i can’t keep up with lace AT ALL and im not wearing no headband anywhere.”

After getting her hair in a natural style, she revealed her latest hairdo to the masses.

Angel Reese is gorgeous😍 Rocking the natural look today😍 pic.twitter.com/Q7JUx7CTuz — The Reese Effect 👑 (@TheReeseEffect) July 9, 2024

