Angel Reese Scores First Triple-Double After Hair-Pulling Altercation With Defender

A hair pull almost ignited a brawl between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun as Sky center Angel Reese reacted to the unprecedented move on the basketball court, yet she still made it a history-making day.

In the Sunday afternoon contest, during the third quarter of the game, Sun guard Bria Hartley grabbed the ponytail of Reese as the Sky’s second-year player went up for a rebound. Reese immediately reacted and confronted the guard. Upon doing so, Hartley’s teammate, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, tried to intervene, and Reese pushed her off, leading to tension between the two players.

The referee and other players on the court jumped in to break up a potential fight between the two teams. Although Suns forward Tina Charles tried to rush Reese during the skirmish, the altercation did not escalate. Reese and Charles were assessed technical fouls due to their actions, and Hartley, who started the incident, escaped with only a regular foul on the play.

According to Fadeaway World, the Sky emerged victorious when they defeated the Sun by a score of 78-66, snapping the Sky’s three-game losing streak. After Reese became the fastest WNBA player to reach 30 career double-doubles by doing so in 42 games, breaking the record of Charles, who did it in 47 games, she added another milestone.

By finishing the game by scoring 11 points, pulling down 13 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists, she recorded her very first triple-double.

The Sky now has a 3-7 record. Their next scheduled contest takes place in Illinois when they play against the Washington Mystics on June 17. The Sun also has a losing record of 2-8.

Reese recently won at the BET Awards when she took home the BET Sportswoman of the Year Award.

