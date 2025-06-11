News by Kandiss Edwards Claressa Shields Takes Shot At Angel Reese After Losing BET ‘Sportswoman Of The Year’ Award Claressa Shields is not pleased with her loss to Angel Reese for BET 'Sportswoman of the Year' award and she is being vocal about her displeasure.







Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields is confused about why she did not win the Sportswoman of the Year award at the 2025 BET Awards.

On June 9, the 25th BET Awards ceremony aired. Only a day later, Shields posted her query on X. The 2025 Sportswoman of the Year nominees were some of the most successful Black women in sports. However, Shields called out a singular nominee, the award winner, Chicago Sky player Angel Reese. The undisputed heavyweight boxer has an impressive 16-0 record and questioned if winning matters.

“Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards, but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees, I just thought accolades mattered,” Shields wrote.

Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees 🤷🏽‍♀️ I just thought accolades mattered. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 10, 2025

Shields followed up her post with further explanation. According to Shields, she was “under the impression the category was graded on accolades of your sport.” While professing to be a fan of Reese, she firmly stood behind her previous post.

“Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good…. I’m saying I thought the person with “THE MOST” accolades & accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese!” she exclaimed.

Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good…. I’m saying I thought the person with “THE MOST” accolades & accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 10, 2025

Still, even by the metrics Shields outlined, she would not be the clear winner. Shields’ competition included the best Black women in sports today: legendary WNBA Player, Olympian, and college coach Dawn Staley; WNBA Champion and multiple time MVP winner A’ja Wilson; Olympic Gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson; the Greatest Gymnast of All Time, Simone Biles; 2025 French Open Champion, Coco Gauff; and college basketball standouts Flau’Jae Johnson and Juju Watkins.

Social Media Backlash

Unfortunately, X users are not pleased with Shields’s competitive nature. Some people recognized the talent in the stacked category and made a point to draw attention to the accolades of the dynamic list.

Sha’Carri Richardson won a gold and silver medal at the Olympics. Dawn Staley won a national championship after going undefeated. A’ja Wilson won an MVP. What tf have you done besides beef with Remy Ma over Papoose? Even if it wasn’t Angel, it would NEVER be you. https://t.co/7EE1bvFt6P — The Black Chuckie Finster (@AKSoGreat) June 11, 2025

One X user listed Angel Reese’s accomplishments with a scathing critique of Shields. The commenter emphasized that the award only takes into account the previous year’s milestones.

“You’re sleeping with a married man. You were never going to win that award. It’s not an overall award. Obviously, you didn’t read the criteria. It’s based off the previous year.”

You’re sleeping with a married man. You were never going to win that award. It’s not an overall award. Obviously, you didn’t read the criteria. It’s based off the previous year. You shaming another black athlete is why you should never be nominated again. You’re disgusting! https://t.co/TmW3wKsuOZ pic.twitter.com/WtPTVGrihd — MILLANOVA💫 (@millylovesmilly) June 10, 2025

Another user pointed to the boxer’s public relationship with married rapper Papoose. The commenter cited a lack of business acumen and an abundance of social media scandals as the reason Shields did not prevail.

“You’ve been crashing out behind a married man for months. So much so that you didn’t even promote your own movie. While Angel has been building a brand while focusing on her sport.” @MayRainAway wrote.

You've been crashing out behind a married man for months. So much so that you didn't even promote your own movie. While Angel, has been building a brand while focusing on her sport. https://t.co/ikWnWs66s5 — OCD Black Girl (@MayRainAway) June 11, 2025

The prevailing sentiment among many is that the callout to BET and Reese is unsportsmanlike behavior. Shields has accomplished a great deal in her career. Additionally, she continues to display excellence in her craft. Yet, her actions suggest that maturity is a skill she is still developing. Shields will defend her heavyweight title on July 26 against Lani Daniels at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

