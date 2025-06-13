Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese Scores Another Historic WNBA Stat

Although the Chicago Sky was on the receiving end of a blowout loss to the New York Liberty, Angel Reese had a historic night when she became the fastest WNBA player to reach 30 career double-doubles.

After only playing 42 games in the league, Reese has had 30 games in which she had a double-double, beating Tina Charles, who did it the fastest in 47 games. Candace Parker and Natalie Williams achieved it in 56 games, while Lisa Leslie did it in 58 games.

According to ClutchPoints, the second-year player scored 17 points (8 of 13 shots) while grabbing 11 rebounds in an 85-66 loss to the current WNBA champions. She also had three assists and two steals. She’s the league-leading rebounder, averaging 12.1 per game in this young season. But her shooting percentage is only 30.9%.

The team isn’t doing much better, with two wins against six losses, as the Sky is shooting 42.4% from the field and a horrible 26.1% from the three-point stripe. This is the team’s second loss to the Liberty, who blew them out the first time by a score of 99-74 on May 22.

She may be having a terrible start to the 2025 WNBA season, but at least she won at the recent BET Awards Show.

The former Louisiana State University player beat out fellow basketball players A’ja Wilson, Flau’jae Johnson, and Juju Watkins, championship boxer Claressa Shields, tennis phenom Coco Gauff, championship basketball coach Dawn Staley, track and field specialist Sha’Carri Richardson, and world champion gymnast, Simone Biles, to take home the BET Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Reese and the Sky’s next contest will be against the Atlanta Dream, who have a 6-3 record, at Gateway Center Arena on June 13.

