Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angel Reese Joins Goldman Sachs 'One Million Black Women' To Combat Pay Disparity Angel Reese's new NIL deal is aimed at combatting the pay disparity Black womenare facing in America.









The 2023 NCAA champion has teamed up with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women (OMBW) campaign for a new ad that shows Reese and her mother sending a powerful message to Congress. Reese celebrates the influence she received from her mother, former college basketball player Angel Webb Reese while addressing how the racial wealth gap impacts Black women.

Clips show Reese playing her mom in a game of basketball, sitting on a throne where her mother places a crown on her head, and walking past a sign in the locker room showing a statistic about the 17 percent of Black women who feel their interests are being represented well by Washington policymakers.

“The racial wealth gap impacts Black women’s ability to leave a legacy behind,” Reese says. “Let’s use our voices and close the opportunity gap.”

The LSU star ends the 30-second spot with a crown on her head and a basketball in hand while telling Congress, “The ball is in your court.” Written, produced, and directed by Maura Chanz and Black women-owned management company ColorCreative, the ad is aimed at amplifying the voices of Black women to policymakers in Washington.

It’s the first advocacy-focused NIL deal Reese has put her name behind. The commercial has been airing on ESPN and Connected TV during the Elite Eight and Final Four games Reese took part in.

“I owe so much to my mom. She instilled in me my confidence, work ethic, and my commitment to my community. It’s clear that from her generation to today, Black women are still facing challenges,” she said.

“But I believe change is possible. I’m proud to be teaming up with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to make sure the voices of Black women in my community and across the country are heard.”

The initiative was made in response to an OMBW survey that identified the challenges Black women face in pursuit of building generational wealth. Reese and her mother’s involvement follows Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the King Center, and Hall of Fame Coach Dawn Staley as OMBW partners who have been advocating for public policy change to help narrow the wealth gap for Black women.

“I’m proud to see Angel using her platform to level the playing field for Black women and talking about these important issues,” Angel Webb Reese says.

“My hope is that these statistics and the real-life experiences that they represent will be a wake-up call for Congress and other leaders to work with Black women to create a future where everyone has an opportunity to achieve their goals and leave a legacy,”

