Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angel Reese Criticized For Waving Goodbye To Fouled Opponent During March Madness Tournament LSU star Angel Reese is under fire for making another hand gesture during the NCAA tournament.









Angel Reese is under fire for making another hand gesture during the NCAA tournament.

The LSU Tigers scored an 83-56 win over Middle Tennessee in its NCAA tournament game on Sunday, March 24, The Sun reports. However, it was during the game’s third quarter when Reese let her emotions show after Middle Tennessee center Anastasiia Boldyreva fouled out the game.

Boldyreva received her fifth foul of the game and was ordered off the court. As she walked off the court looking visibly upset, Reese brought herself back up on her feet and proceeded to wave goodbye to Boldyreva. She turned toward the crowd and prompted LSU fans to cheer louder before waving goodbye once again.

Angel Reese waved goodbye to Middle Tennessee's player after she fouled out 👀 pic.twitter.com/UURPDioe7O — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 24, 2024

Fans sounded off when the video clip was shared on X with some calling Reese a “mean girl.”

“She’s the most unlikable athlete in college sports. She fits right in with her HC,” one fan wrote.

“Such a clown” added someone else.

Another viewer likened Reese to NBA alum Dennis Rodman who was also known for receiving criticism for his game play. Reese rose in popularity and prominence during the 2023 NCAA tournament after making a hand gesture at Iowa Hawkeye’s Caitlin Clark.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

LSU went on to win the tournament and sparked Reese’s growing celebrity status. Since winning the 2023 NCAA, Reese has appeared at the ESPYs, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On The Floor Again” music video. She also boasts over $1.8 million in NIL deals, while Clark has acquired $3 million with endorsements from Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, and Buick, among more.

In the 2024 NCAA tournament, LSU will play the winner of Creighton and UCLA in the Sweet 7. There’s a chance LSU will get a rematch with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight.

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Passes Ball To Congress To Stop Racial Wealth Gap