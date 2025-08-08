Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Angel Reese Still Sidelined By Back Injury, Chicago Sky Coach Offers No Return Timetable 'I think she's progressing, but it's still kind of wait and see," says Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh







Chicago Sky center Angel Reese has been out for four straight games after suffering a back injury, and there’s no set timetable for her return to the basketball court.

As Reese continues making history on the WNBA court, her team’s struggles have been a central topic this season, as their current record is 8-22 with virtually no chance of making the playoffs this year. Her injury makes the situation worse, as she is one of the statistical leaders on the Sky. Her coach, Tyler Marsh, has gone on record to call her availability “day-to-day.”

Since the WNBA All-Star game, Reese has only appeared in two games. In the latest game against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, the team lost 85-65. It was the fourth straight game that Reese did not play.

“There isn’t a concrete timetable. To the extent that I know, it’s a back injury and she continues to be day to day,” Marsh stated earlier this week before the team played Aug. 5. “I mentioned earlier that she wasn’t here for shootaround due to an illness. I think she’s progressing, but it’s still kind of wait and see.”

With only eight teams advancing to the playoffs in a league of 13 teams, with an 8-22 record, they are currently in 12th place.

CBS Sports reported that the last time Reese played was July 29 in a 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics. She scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, extending her double-double streak. She made history when she became the first player in league history to have multiple double-double streaks of at least 10 games. Over her last 11 games, Reese is averaging 16.9 points and 13.1 rebounds on 50.9% shooting.

Given the likelihood that the Sky will miss the playoffs, it may be sensible to allow Reese to heal from her injury, preparing her for an offseason of inactivity and ensuring she returns next season pain-free. That may give the team a better chance for a better season. However, she competes in the new women’s league, Unrivaled, so it’s still possible that she’ll play in that upcoming season as well.

