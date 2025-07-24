Angel Reese’s Next Technical Foul Will Force One-Game Suspension

Chicago Sky center, Angel Reese, is fast becoming the Draymond Green of the WNBA, as she is close to being suspended for getting too many technical fouls.

According to Fox News, the second-year player will be suspended for one game if she is called for another technical foul, which will be her eighth, and that carries an automatic one-game suspension. She has amassed seven in the first 22 games this season, averaging a tech for every three games played. At the current pace, she may hit that mark within the next couple of games.

In a blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Reese picked up a technical foul after being fouled on a play. The action that warranted the call wasn’t seen on camera, but as she walked to the foul line, it was already assessed. Quite possibly an interaction with a referee.

Angel Reese : 11 points on (4-8 shooting & 3-4 from the FT line), 11 rebounds, 3 assists, career-high 9 turnovers & a technical foul in 30 minutes (10th straight double-double. 7th technical foul this season. She’s 1 away from a 1-game suspension) pic.twitter.com/g0OHzlZl5N — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) July 23, 2025

No one has yet been suspended this season due to excessive technical fouls, but she may become the first. She not only leads the league in rebounds, but also in technical fouls called against her. Washington Mystics player Shakira Austin trails her with five techs.

She gained her first tech while playing against her rival, Caitlin Clark, in the first game of the season. The next one took place when the Sky played against the New York Liberty on May 22, and then the third occurred against the Dallas Wings on May 31. The following techs happened against the Connecticut Sun on June 15, the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29, and the Mystics on July 8.

Although the Sky lost another game, Reese kept her streak of double-doubles going. Scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds made this the tenth straight contest that she had double figures in two categories. She had nine turnovers; if she had recorded one more, she would have had a triple-double.

