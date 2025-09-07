Sports by Daniel Johnson Angel Reese Joins Athlete-Led Media Company Togethxr To Elevate Women’s Sports Reese joined the already star-studded ownership group headed by TOGETHXR co-founders Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel, and Chloe Kim as part of the group's second wave of women investors.







Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky’s superstar second-year forward, recently joined the already star-studded ownership group headed by TOGETHXR co-founders Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel, and Chloe Kim as part of the group’s second wave of women investors.

The group, which is best known for its “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” slogan, is principally concerned with exploding the popularity of women’s sports, which Reese has already helped to accomplish for the WNBA.

According to a Sept. 4 press release from TOGETHXR, Reese is the embodiment of the kind of investor and ambassador that the group is seeking to attract.

“Joining TOGETHXR’s ownership group means so much to me because it’s more than just being part of a platform—it’s about changing the way women in sports are seen and celebrated. I’ve always wanted to use my voice and my game to open doors for others, and TOGETHXR is doing exactly that. I’m proud to join this group of trailblazing athletes and excited to help move the incredible stories and overall visibility of women in sports forward,” Reese said.

The group wasted little time capitalizing on the popularity of Reese, and announced in the press release that they would be collaborating on a limited-edition Angel Reese oversized unisex jersey, which currently retails on their site for a reasonably affordable $80.

As former USA Soccer captain Alex Morgan noted in the press release, the relationship between the organization she and the others founded alongside sports media veteran Jessica Robertson, seeks to benefit its investor-athletes.

“When you think about the athletes owning their competitive arenas and transcending culture, Angel Reese is a natural complement to the remarkable and influential leaders we’re proud to welcome to TOGETHXR. As the athletes who join us contribute to elevating the visibility of women’s sports through TOGETHXR, it remains a priority for us to champion them in return,” Morgan said.

As Reese told USA Today, she believes she can help the group and offer her own perspective on how TOGETHXR can grow.

“It’s huge for me,” Reese, already a two-time WNBA All-Star, indicated to the outlet. “It means standing alongside women who aren’t just legends in their sports, but real trailblazers in business and culture. They’ve opened doors for so many of us, and now I get to lock arms with them and keep pushing things forward. That’s powerful. It’s not so much about teaching them as it is about joining them, and bringing a fresh perspective into everything they’ve already been doing so well. The foundation is here, and I’m excited to help it keep building.”

Bird, who joined Minnesota Lynx legends Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles in the Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame on Sept. 6, noted that Reese’s relentless desire to challenge the status quo is exactly what TOGETHXR has been built to do.

“TOGETHXR was built to challenge the system and prove what we’ve always known: that women in sports set the standard, shift the story, and drive the conversations that matter,” Bird said. “Angel Reese is already doing that. She brings a confidence and leadership that not only defines her but adds to the legacy we’re building as we continue to push women’s sports forward.”

Reese, for her part, wants to continue the legacy that the four-time WNBA champion Bird alluded to, “For me, it’s about being part of something bigger than myself — something that represents what I believe in both on and off the court. The co-founders have set the tone by dominating in their sports and using their voices to create real change. I want to bring that same energy, that same drive, and keep elevating women’s sports to the next level,” Reese added.

