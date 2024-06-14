Sports by Jameelah Mullen Coach Teresa Weatherspoon Reacts When Angel Reese Receives Advice From Opposing Team Member Angel Reese received advice from veteran player Tina Charles.









The Chicago Sky and The Atlanta Dream squared up Saturday in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The Dream defeated their opponents with a score of 89-80. But this eventful match wasn’t the only thing that sports fans were talking about.

A video posted on X showed Chicago Sky rookie, Angel Reese engaged in a post-game conversation with Atlanta Dream center, Tina Charles. The viral clip showed the ladies hugging before parting ways.

Reese reposted the clip with the caption, “learning from the best.”

learning from the best! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/aR7t53q210 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 9, 2024

In a post-game interview, Charles shared details of her conversation with the younger woman.

“She just thanked me for leading the way for her,” Charles said. The long-time player went on to say that she offered some advice to the rookie.

“I just tried to tell her to settle down when she’s in the post,” the veteran said.

The 2012 MVP commended the “elite player” for the way she has handled notoriously racist and misogynist media attention while still focusing on the game.

“She’s still able to lock in and play the game and be effective for her team.”

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon shared her opinion about Charles’ advice to Reese during a media availability session on June 10. When asked what it meant to see Reese and Charles speaking after the game, Weatherspoon said it meant “everything.”

“The good thing about it is that those veterans are talking to the younger players. The opposite teams are talking to our younger players because they want to see this league grow, Weatherspoon said.

The coach said that although they are opponents on the court, the women of the WNBA support one another.

“The world needs to know that everybody is rooting for everybody.”

The record-breaking coach doesn’t appear to be bothered by her player receiving advice from a member of the opposing team.

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Helps Chicago Sky Secure First Home Victory Of WNBA Season