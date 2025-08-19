Angel Reese Gifts Chicago Students Reebok Backpacks With School Supplies

Chicago Sky center Angel Reese may be injured, but she was busy off the court when she hosted a back-to-school event for Chicago area children before they headed back for the fall semester.

The second-year WNBA player was on hand at International Sports Chicago, where over 2,000 students walked away with supplies to use throughout this year’s school year, which began on Aug. 18 in the Windy City.

“a true Angel 🪽

Angel’s Back-to-School Bash at Intentional Sports was a success! She gave over 2000 backpacks filled with school supplies to the community, on Chicago’s West Side ✏️📓 “

a true Angel 🪽



Angel’s Back-to-School Bash at Intentional Sports was a success! she gave over 2000 backpacks filled with school supplies to the community, on Chicago’s West Side ✏️📓@Reese10Angel | @AngelCReeseOrg | #skytown pic.twitter.com/DM5dKG7QJC — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 16, 2025

The event took place on Aug. 16, where the students received new Reebok backpacks filled with school supplies. At the back-to-school event, attendees were surrounded by live music and food to help set them up for the new school year.

The gathering was presented by Reese’s nonprofit organization, Angel C Reese Foundation, and powered by Reebok.

The Sky are having an awful season as Reese tries to nurse a back injury. This year, despite the team’s losing record and the injury currently sidelining her, her stats continue to break records. In her last game, played July 29, in a 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics, she scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, extending her double-double streak. She made history when she became the first player in league history to have multiple double-double streaks of at least 10 games. Over her last 11 games, Reese is averaging 16.9 points and 13.1 rebounds on 50.9% shooting.

The coach recently announced that there is no definitive timetable for Reese’s return to the court. There may be no rush for her return as the Sky will miss the playoffs again this year.

She just announced that her signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1, will be released Sept. 18. Three colorways will be available for purchase: Diamond Dust, Receipts Ready, and Mebounds.

The Angel Reese 1: Diamond Dust



Made for the spotlight. Available on 9/18. pic.twitter.com/zK7Ad04cJk — Reebok (@Reebok) August 14, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Is Paying The Haters ‘Diamond Dust’ With The Early Release Of Her Signature Shoe