Angel Reese Is Paying The Haters ‘Diamond Dust’ With The Early Release Of Her Signature Shoe

Angel Reese is releasing her first signature shoe months before schedule.

Fans and foes often argue about the WNBA player’s effectiveness on the court. What cannot be denied is that she is a constant topic of discussion. Reese is capitalizing on the public’s interest, negative or positive, with the release of her signature sneaker.

The Chicago Sky standout announced her debut signature shoe, named the Angel Reese 1. Three colorways will be available for purchase Sept. 18: Diamond Dust, Receipts Ready, and Mebounds. In an interview with Elle, Reese discussed the expedited release and what her new shoe brings to the table.

“My personality is me being unapologetically myself—that’s what the shoes are as well: unapologetic. The versatility of being able to wear the shoes on and off the court was the most important thing to me. I really wanted to have a shoe that I can wear on the court, but also in the tunnel, fits, fashion moments, events, and big things.”

The Angel Reese 1: Diamond Dust



Made for the spotlight. Available on 9/18. pic.twitter.com/zK7Ad04cJk — Reebok (@Reebok) August 14, 2025

Reese is now enjoying her second WNBA season. As a professional player, she has already stacked milestones. The player was named an All-Star twice. Additionally, she made history as the fastest to reach 600 points and rebounds. She is also the only woman to secure more than 15 rebounds in four straight games.

The “Mebounds” colorway merges performance with personality. Named for her now-famous ability to rebound off her own missed shots. She adopted the name, initially made up by internet trolls, and trademarked merch and now has a signature sneaker. Merchandise proceeds support her cyberbullying foundation.

“I didn’t even know about mebounds until I got on TikTok and people were spamming it in my comments. And then I was like, well, might as well make some money off of it. And we made a lot of money off of it. It’s important to maximize the moment and turn a negative into a positive. We clearly did that. Also, to be able to give some of the money to my foundation for cyberbullying was great. It was like killing two birds with one stone,” Reese said.

Her partnership with Reebok is groundbreaking. She is the second WNBA star to receive a signature shoe from the brand — the first since Rebecca Lobo in 1997.

Reebok has embraced her creative vision, designing the shoe with performance enhancements like TPU-wing overlays and Reebok’s Energy Return System foam.

Reese is taking command of her narrative, her influence in women’s sports, and her dedication to young fans who see her as a trailblazer. As she prepares to retake the court, she’s cementing her presence in both the game and the culture.

