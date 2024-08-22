Women by Stacy Jackson Angel Reese Releases First Collection Of Fan-Requested Reese’s Pieces Partnership The WNBA star and Reese's Pieces finally joined forces to give fans what they've been begging for with three exclusive collections.







In a collaboration she’s been trying to land for several years, WNBA star player Angel Reese has officially locked in an endorsement deal with The Hershey Company’s Reese’s brand. Fans now have access to a new collection of limited-edition Reese’s-branded apparel.

On Aug. 21, the Chicago Sky player and the candy brand released the Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection, the first drop of three waves of merchandise. A press release by The Hershey Company stated that the partnership celebrates the fans with nods to the WNBA rookie and the brand. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way, and the design elements bring together things that I love –basketball, style, and of course, Reese’s!” the 22-year-old athlete said.

The Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection features eight pieces of custom merchandise, including a cropped tee, t-shirt, hoodie, and hat offered in white and cream. The custom designs embrace the American candy’s aesthetic and capture the unique style of the LSU alum who’s made back-to-back fashion statements in the league.

To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on https://t.co/AwOamxss3O NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses 🍫🧩 #REESESPIECES #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/HuLAg7EXpZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024 It’s not only the thousands of comments from fans that the WNBA star credits for the partnership. Reese also shouted out her manager, Jeanine Juliano, on X for making the deal happen after four years of trying without an agency. “I appreciate the fan support, but @JeanineJuliano DID THIS,” she wrote.

For fans who can’t get their hands on a piece of merchandise from the first collection, stay tuned for the release of two more: the Angel Reese x Reese’s Basketball Jersey and the Angel Reese x Reese’s Cup Logo Collection. Designed in collaboration with the IP and commerce platform Athlete Studio, the custom-made jersey will give fans a fashionable way to represent the athlete and the treat. An additional eight designs will be released in the Cup Logo Collection featuring a custom logo the company says will give fans the ultimate way to “crown” their queen and celebrate the popular peanut butter-filled chocolate.

The Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection is now available exclusively on the WNBA star’s website.

