Women by Stacy Jackson Angel Reese Says She Deserves Credit For WNBA’s Popularity Surge, Not Just Caitlin Clark The Chicago Sky rookie wants everyone to know the WNBA is also growing in popularity because of her and other players' contributions too.









The rise of women’s basketball in the WNBA has been heavily attributed to the popularity of players like Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, but Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese believes she deserves credit, too.

On Monday, Reese shared her thoughts on her role in the league’s surge in popularity. “It all started from the national championship game,” the number 7 overall pick said in an Instagram video posted by The Neighborhood Talk. “I’ve been dealing with this for two years now.” Despite being labeled the “bad guy,” Reese embraced the role, stating, “…look where women’s basketball is.” She emphasized that the demand for the sport is not solely due to Clark but also her own contributions. “It’s because of me, too, and I want you to realize that…It’s not just because of one person,” Reese said.

The 22-year-old acknowledged the collective efforts of all WNBA players in driving the sport’s popularity in recent years.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously spotlighted Reese and other Chicago Sky draft picks like Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell for their contributions to a surge in ticket sales for the team.

The athlete’s comments followed the June 1 game against the Indiana Fever, which BE mentioned garnered massive attention after Reese’s teammate Chennedy Carter fouled Clark to the ground. Carter’s flagrant-1 violation drew criticism from spectators, while Reese found herself in a tough spot after celebrating from the sidelines when Clark was shoulder-checked.

A video posted to Threads of the sideline celebration caught Carter’s attention, prompting her to comment, “my dawg fasho…got all my teammates.”

Reese was subsequently fined $1,000 for failing to engage with the media following Saturday’s WNBA game, while her team received a $5,000 fine for non-compliance with league media policies. However, she was asked about the foul play on Monday, and Carter also addressed the clash with Clark for the first time, according to an extended video posted to X, Clark appeared to be “clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana,” ahead of the foul.

Here's an extended look at the Caitlin Clark – Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana pic.twitter.com/1XG1RyzTw4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024

Ultimately, the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky on Saturday, 71-70, with the teams scheduled to face off again on Sunday, June 16, according to the Chicago Sky’s 2024 schedule. BE noted that the team’s June 23 game had nearly sold out earlier this year after tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster.