Sports by Daniel Johnson Wrist Injury Brings Early Close To Angel Reese’s Rookie Year Reese recorded another double double before she sustained the injury, bringing her total on the season to 26, just shy of Alyssa Thomas’ record of 28.







Chicago Sky rookie and double double machine Angel Reese’s rookie season has ended after she sustained a wrist injury in the Sept. 6 game against the Sparks.

According to CBS News, Reese recorded another double double before she sustained the injury, bringing her total on the season to 26, just shy of Alyssa Thomas’ record of 28.

The Sky confirmed that the injury was severe enough to keep Reese out of the lineup for the remainder of the season, saying in a statement, “Reese has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with a wrist injury.”

For her part, Reese maintained a positive outlook about the injury according to her posts on X.

Reese wrote a series of posts discussing her thoughts on what is to come in her next season and thanking fans for their support through a rookie season which saw her receive criticism from fans as she sometimes struggled with making shots around the rim through contact.

What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol🥲Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.… pic.twitter.com/re1X85mWR2 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 8, 2024

i love you guys & appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! 🥺 i know you guys would cut your wrist off to give it to me in a heart beat😭 but we not done yet! SKYTOWN LET’S GO! 🩵💛 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 8, 2024

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ’God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.’”

Reese concluded the post, “You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!”

In her next post, she thanked her fans and supporters, “I love you guys & appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! I know you guys would cut your wrist off to give it to me in a heart beat but we not done yet! SKYTOWN LET’S GO!”

Reese broke the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record previously held by future Hall of Fame forward Sylvia Fowles. Reese’s rebounding mark currently sits at 446 after her season ended. The rebounding record Reese holds is a centerpiece of her candidacy for WNBA Rookie of the Year, an award she is competing for against Fever rookie point guard Caitlin Clark.

According to The Athletic, Reese now holds several WNBA records in addition to the total rebounds record: total offensive rebounds, (172) rebound average for a single season, (13.1) all-time rookie leader for consecutive games with 10 or more rebounds, consecutive double doubles, (15) consecutive games with 20 or more rebounds (3) and as a nod to Chicago’s draft night haul of Reese and South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, the pair became the first rookie duo to record 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 65% or better in the same game.

Reese seems to be a lock for an all-rookie team selection, even if the voters won’t vote to select her as the rookie of the year given the season that Caitlin Clark is having. According to The Athletic, if Reese’s rebounding numbers continue along the trajectory of her rookie season, she is on track to shatter the WNBA career rebounding record. Reese would break the record by her eighth season in the league if nothing changes. Although her rookie season has come to a premature end, the future is bright for the Chicago Barbie.

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Scores Another WNBA Record With Back-To-Back 20-Rebound Games