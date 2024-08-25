Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Scores Another WNBA Record With Back-To-Back 20-Rebound Games Reese's new stat is strengthening her case to be the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.







Angel Reese continues to make her mark in WNBA history. The Chicago Sky rookie now reigns as the first WNBA player to secure 20 rebounds in back-to-back games.

The 2024 All-Star earned the new record during two performances, the first of the consecutive games being her Aug. 18 game against the Phoenix Mercury. Reese then solidified the record during her Aug. 23 game against the Connecticut Sun, also earning 13 points.

While neither game resulted in a victory for the Chicago Sky, its emerging star player still made history. ESPN noted the new record of 20 rebounds in yet another game.

Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds Friday to become ￼ the first player in WNBA history to have 20 or more rebounds in consecutive games. She’s also the first rookie in NBA or WNBA history with consecutive 20-rebound games since Shaquille O'Neal in April 1993. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 24, 2024

Moreover, the platform detailed how Reese is also breaking records in the sport regardless of gender. With this new stat, she is the first rookie from the NBA or WNBA to ever gain consecutive 20-rebound games since Shaquille O’Neal’s 1992-93 season.

In another win for Reese, she is the second player to ever bag multiple 20-plus rebound games during her rookie reason. The WNBA confirmed the accomplishment in their own post.

Angel Reese joins Tina Charles as the only rookies in WNBA History to record multiple 20+ REB games 🙌#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/EoCdP0Tda1 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2024

Rebounds are a specialty for the 6-foot-3 forward. Since starting her professional career, her rebound stats have amounted to double digits in the majority of her games, 24 out of 29 to be exact. Currently, she leads the WNBA in rebounds, averaging 12.6 a game.

However, this is not the first record for Reese in her growing WNBA journey. She has accomplished consecutive double-doubles in 15 games, after already setting the record for 10-straight matches.

Reese’s padded resume makes her a top contender for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year. While she and her main competition’s, the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, absence from Team USA’s Olympic Roster caused outrage, Reese continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with throughout the league.

As the season nears it ends, Reese could stack up more record-breaking stats to further solidify her case as the best rookie this year.

