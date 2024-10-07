News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Shuts Down Haters While Supporting Multiple NFL Teams Reese clarified why she was at both games after Bleacher Report asserted that she was on a "NFL Tour."







Angel Reese can have her home team and enjoy others too. The WNBA rookie shut down haters’ critiques as she showed love to multiple NFL teams while at their games.

Reese was first spotted at her hometown team’s, the Baltimore Ravens, game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 29. However, she began to face some backlash for going to see the Chicago Bears play that following NFL Sunday.

Reese clarified why she was at both games after Bleacher Report asserted that she was on a “NFL Tour.” Reese emphasized that she can love her hometown while still supporting her new city. The 6’3″ forward currently plays for the Chicago Sky.

i’m from baltimore but i live in chicago. this ain’t no tour sorry! https://t.co/5nkvkvGNaP — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 6, 2024

“I’m from Baltimore but I live in Chicago. This ain’t no tour sorry,” she quoted the post.

Regardless of her loyalties, the Bears were happy to see the “Bayou Barbie” make her appearance on the field to cheer them on.

The Bayou Barbie is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/86qt1PGHvE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2024

The athlete has also been making her own name in the Chicago sports scene. The rookie has had a record-breaking year, securing new firsts in double-doubles and rebounds on the court.

While the Sky did not make this year’s WNBA playoffs, the young WNBA star is taking advantage of the off-season by enjoying other sports. As both the Bears and the Ravens earned victories with the 22-year-old present, Reese may become a fan favorite to see at the games.

Moreover, the athlete is trying to emerge as a media personality as well. She currently hosts a new podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Most recently, Reese brought NBA legend Dwyane Wade to speak on his professional sports career and the rise of the WNBA.

Reese has brought out other sports stars, such as A’ja Wilson, to appear on her newest venture. While expanding her enterprises, Reese’s impact on sports and media continues to make new waves.

