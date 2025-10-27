Angel Reese ‘Charm City’ Reeboks Sell Out Again As Athlete Becomes ‘Fashion Icon’

She shoots, she scores. Angel Reese’s latest collaboration with Reebok has already been a hit, with the new “Charm City” sneakers selling out on their first day.

The self-proclaimed “Bayou Barbie” is already a trendsetter for her looks off the court. Her first sneaker for Reebok, The Angel Reese 1, is the Chicago Sky player’s signature shoe, but fans keep taking it out of stock.

After months of initial hype, the sneakers’ first set of colorways debuted in September. That collection sold out in just minutes, while leaving fans hungry for more from the fashion icon-meets-athlete.

The “Charm City” special-edition sneaker was also released Oct. 24, to the same anticipation. The shoe paid homage to her Baltimore roots, with its “Unapologetic” purple-and-black design similar to the city’s NFL team, the Ravens.

“This one’s for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one,” said Reese of the shoe’s release, per Sports Illustrated. “This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today.”

The sneakers, which went for $120 a pair, sold out of all sizes within the day. Reese confirmed the news on X while she celebrated the business win.

The success of the line, especially for a woman’s basketball sneaker, has already solidified Reese as a fashionista. The 23-year-old power forward agreed with the sentiment. She referred to herself as a “fashion icon” while she reflected on all her diverse accomplishments.

“Hooper. Model. Fashion Icon. Actress. Podcaster. Entrepreneur. Business Owner. Home Owner,” noted the 6-foot-3 sports star.

“All at 23. But, GOD.”

With many pursuits outside the court, including modeling for Victoria’s Secret, hosting a podcast, and a blooming business empire, Reese also feels unstoppable. While her day job has left her with more desires from her WNBA team, the Chicago Sky, Reese continues to build her own brand beyond basketball.

For fans still looking to snag a pair, select sizes are still available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

