Chicago Sky Cancels Angel Reese Exit Interview With Media, Fueling Speculation She’s Leaving Team

Angel Reese’s rocky relationship with the Chicago Sky seems to have hit another bump after team cancelled the star player’s exit interview with the media.

According to The Sporting News, after initially announcing that Reese, along with two other Sky players, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot (both pending free agents), would be available to speak to the press, the team said the none of them would. Their teammates ended up conducting theirs.

Although Atkins and Vandersloot will be free to sign with other teams in the offseason—Vandersloot is expected to resign—Reese is still under contract, making the situation worthy of speculation.

Update from the Sky: Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese will no longer conduct exit interviews. The team previously said these three would hold exit interviews at a later date after they did not participate with the rest of the team when the season ended. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) September 22, 2025

Nearly three weeks ago, Reese caused a controversy when during an interview with the Chicago Tribune, she expressed frustration with the franchise, which ended up 10-34, tying for the worst record in the WNBA.

“I’m not settling for the same s**t we did this year,” Reese, a second-year player, told reporter Julia Poe. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese apologized to the team, staff, and teammates afterward. The Sky suspended Reese for a half-game when it played the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 7.

