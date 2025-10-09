News by Kandiss Edwards Angel Reese Will Receive Wings And Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Reese will make her runway debut Oct. 15.







WNBA star Angel Reese will make history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The elite athlete will make her runway debut Oct. 15 in New York. Fans and foes can catch the show airing live on Prime Video.

Reese shared her excitement via Instagram, “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL … Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway.”

Victoria’s Secret quickly responded on Instagram with a video post. The brand’s page welcomed the Chicago Sky player to the Victoria’s Secret family. The promotional video shows Reese sans sneakers. Instead, the 23-year-old wore a pink robe, black lingerie, and Victoria’s Secret’s signature feather wings. The brand described her as “the first professional athlete angel.”

The fashion show first launched in 2001 and ran annually until it was canceled after 2019. It returned last year after a multi-year hiatus. At last year’s show, Reese attended as a guest rather than a runway model.

In an interview with People, Reese said she had hoped to make it to the runway and manifested the “full circle” moment.

“It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

Reese also said her foray into modeling requires a key component she uses as a professional basketball player.

“It’s all about confidence,” she said.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret show will feature headline performances by Missy Elliott and more. Confirmed model participants include Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Anok Yai, Lily Aldridge, and Alex Consani.

