Frustrated Draymond Green States, ‘I’m Not An Angry Black Man’

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green has sent a message to the world and is frustrated that he is always portrayed as “an angry Black man.”

According to ESPN, the controversial athlete was visibly upset after receiving another technical foul in the NBA playoffs, making it his fifth, with the possibility of being suspended for a game if he picks up two more. The latest foul assessed against him took place in the second quarter as the team played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the opposing team’s home court at Target Center.

Although Naz Reid was called for a personal foul against Green, after the forward was fouled, he flailed his arm and hit Reid on the head, resulting in Reid falling to the basketball court. After looking at the film, the referees called a technical foul, angering Green. This led to him yelling at the officials and leading Warriors coach Steve Kerr to sub in Jimmy Butler for him to try to alleviate the situation.

“I could see he had gotten pretty upset,” Kerr said, “And I just didn’t want him to get another technical, so I took him out at that point, and I know he’s going to have to be careful now that he’s two techs away.”

After losing the contest by a score of 117-93, he complained to reporters in the locker room, saying he was sick of the narrative about him.

“I’m sick of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man. I’m not an angry Black man,” Green said. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Draymond Green just wanted to give one quick postgame statement: “The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/ay7TLFhjWL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2025

Making matters worse, a fan was thrown out of the arena in the fourth quarter after calling Green a racial slur while he was on a stationary bike in the tunnel near his team’s bench. This may have added to his anger.

