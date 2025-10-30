Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rights Reserved! Angel Reese Is Officially Her Own Brand As WNBA Star Trademarks Name Reese is more than a household name as she becomes a trademarked one.







Angel Reese is a star in her own right, taking her brand up a notch by trademarking her name.

Filed through her own eponymous LLC, her new trademark was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Oct. 28. Now, she can continue growing her business empire in her own name, image, and likeness.

Reese has already established herself as a household name, turning her “Bayou Barbie” persona, which first sparked at LSU, to become a WNBA All-Star. However, her reach extends beyond basketball, as the trademark symbolizes her growing status as a business mogul.

However, this new filing isn’t the first of hers. Although still pending, Reese also filed to trademark the popular phrase “Mebounds.”

The basketball term associated with the Chicago Sky forward has come to represent her record-breaking rebounding skills. While she doesn’t claim to have coined the phrase, she has since claimed ownership of it for future use for her brand.

“Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all ate that up … anything that comes off that board, it’s mine. And a brand? That’s six figures right there,” she once said in a TikTok, as reported by WBLS.

Reese has buckets of endorsement deals and her own successful ventures. From sold-out shoe collections with Reebok to Cash App cards and runway walks, Reese can capitalize further as a media personality.

Angel Reese killing it on and off the court 💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/7s96xzow1z — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 29, 2025

With her name trademarked, she has exclusive rights to anything bearing the “Angel Reese” brand, including apparel and products. Furthermore, the legal backing surrounding her name will enable her to exercise complete control over her brand and image.

Reese has continued to keep her head in the game by building her business acumen and strategy outside of her day job. While basketball is her initial claim to fame, Reese has bigger plans to build a legacy beyond it. While not much is known about what’s coming next from the 23-year-old, she continues to do it all while still advancing her sports career.

