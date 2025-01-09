Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angel Reese Lands Cover of Winter 2025 ‘Vogue,’ Shares Love For ‘Basketball and Fashion’ 'I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.'







Angel Reese brought her love for basketball and fashion to her first cover shoot for Vogue.

The WNBA star, featured on the Winter 2025 cover alongside Olympic gold sprinter Gabby Thomas, revealed her lifelong passion for sports and serving looks. Basketball came naturally to Reese as she continued the legacy of her mother and grandmother in the sport. Fashion followed with Reese, who recalled her love for pretty clothes from her mom’s closet.

“It’s always been both: basketball and fashion,” Reese said.

“But I was a fashion girlie from young too. Like—let me find this picture my mom sent,” she told writer Maya Singer while digging through her bag for her 5-year-old self wearing a cute pink dress and tiara and flashing a pose at the camera.

“I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”

Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) is Vogue's Winter 2025 cover star! For this issue, Maya Singer speaks to Reese, Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, and others about how sports and fashion fell in love. https://t.co/XGEt89mXgd pic.twitter.com/hEomeZcTKY — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 8, 2025

As for her love for serving fashionable looks when showing up for games, Reese would practice the runway walk she learned from Tyra Banks and her cohorts on America’s Top Model in her living room.

The Chicago Sky rookie is just months away from entering her sophomore season in the WNBA, but she dreams of one day walking the runway as a model. Her focus remains on the game, where she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 32.5 minutes per game during the 2024 season.

On the other hand, Thomas is just beginning to explore the world of fashion, discovering what styles make her feel most confident. After winning gold medals in individual and relay events at the Paris Olympics, Thomas is in high demand for global appearances.

Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) is Vogue's Winter 2025 cover star! For this issue, Maya Singer speaks to Thomas, basketball player Angel Reese, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, and others about how sports and fashion fell in love. https://t.co/l1ZyDQSuAU pic.twitter.com/NWWSMoDCcE — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 8, 2025

es“I’ve been so in athlete-world, I feel like I’m just starting to get a sense of what I like,” Thomas said. “Not that I don’t have my own style. I do, but then I put on something like that white Carolina Herrera dress that I wore to the show, and it’s like, Oh, oh-kaay. Since then, I’ve been doing more ‘pretty’ looks. And more polished. Same with the hair and makeup, I’m growing with that too.”

RELATED CONTENT: Denzel Washington Reminds Us That He Was From The Streets During Q&A For ‘Gladiator II’