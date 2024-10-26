Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angel Reese Says She Can ‘Afford’ Her Bills Now As Reebok Extends Deal With Sneaker Drop In 2026 Reese inked a multiyear endorsement contract extension with the sneaker giant.







Angel Reese is probably laughing straight to the bank after extending her Reebok deal to release her signature shoe in 2026.

On Oct. 24 Reebok announced its multiyear endorsement contract extension with the Chicago Sky player. The WNBA rookie is now one of six active players in the league to have a signature shoe deal, joining New York’s Breanna Stewart (Puma), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson (Nike), Sydney Colson (Creative Control), and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark (Nike).

“Reebok and Angel are growing together every day and our visions for the future are aligned,” Jide Osifeso, Reebok’s head of basketball, told ESPN. “We’re excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette.”

Reese followed up with a tweet confirming the deal while subtly shading critics of a video she posted earlier this month about her low WNBA salary not being enough to cover her bills.

“God is so good!!!🙏🏽 (looks like i can “afford” my bills now🤣😘),” she wrote.

The LSU star was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft where she signed a four-year deal worth $324,383 with the Chicago Sky. Her contract earns her $73,439 in her rookie season in Chicago, with a slight salary increase to $74,909 in 2025. The final year of Reese’s contract includes a team option where she must continue to perform at a high level to secure her spot on the roster.

Her salary became a talking point among sports pundits this month after Reese took to Instagram Live last week and seemingly mocked her WNBA salary and high cost of living.

“The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills… I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary]. I wouldn’t even be able to live,” she said.

Reese set a WNBA record in her rookie season, averaging 13.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.6 points. She achieved a rookie record with 26 double-doubles, including 15 consecutive games—marking the longest streak in WNBA history.

The Baltimore native made history as the first player to record 20 or more rebounds in three straight games and holds the record for the longest streak of 28 games with double-digit rebounds. She came in second after Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Rookie of the Year voting.

In addition to Reebok, Reese’s other endorsement deals include Good American, Tampax, beauty brand Mielle, Beats by Dr. Dre, and Hershey’s Reese’s Pieces candy. She also sells her own signature merchandise on her website and can secure brand deals through her recently launched podcast “Unapologetically Angel.”

