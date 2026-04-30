Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Angel Reese Returns to Chicago, Helps Beat Former Team in Preseason Contest "I'm grateful for my time here in Chicago. I experienced a lot of great things, but I'm just happy to start this new journey."







In her first visit to Chicago after being traded, Angel Reese helped the Atlanta Dream beat the Sky in an preseason WNBA contest on Wednesday, April 29.

She had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists in a 87-78 win. Like most of the starters, Reese only played only the first half.

Sky fans still have love for the former Louisiana State University superstar, cheering for Reese when she hit the court. The WNABA posted a video showing Reese signing items for the fans.

All love for Angel Reese in Chi-Town ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s3A4nmmP5e — WNBA (@WNBA) April 30, 2026

The Sky paid tribute to Reese during the first timeout of the game by showing a compilation video of Reese’s highlights with the team. The fans at Wintrust Arena applauded and cheered when the clip ended as “Thank You” flashed across the screen.

Angel Reese gets a video tribute after the timeout. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/KYPFe86hir — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) April 29, 2026

“Coming back to a familiar place feels great,” Reese said, according to ESPN. “I have a home here still. So, it’s always good seeing Chicago. … So, I’m happy to be back and obviously be in a familiar place where I’ve done a lot of great things.

“I’m still happy. I’m grateful for my time here in Chicago. I experienced a lot of great things, but I’m just happy to start this new journey. Being able to be with the Dream here. It feels awkward being in a different locker room when I’m so used to being in the other locker room. But I’m really grateful. I’m thankful, and I’m looking forward to this new start.”

Reese was drafted seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft and went on to lead the league in rebounds over her two years in Chicago, averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 12.9 rebounds. The Dream acquired her earlier this month for two future draft picks.

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