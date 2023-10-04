An Ageless Angela Bassett Proves She’s Still Got Her Groove In Mugler Fashion Show Runway Debut

Angela Bassett strutted her stuff down the runway in the Mugler Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Oct. 2

The 65-year-old actress, who played Stella in the 1998 film How Stella Got Her Groove Back, proved that she’s still got her groove. According to US Weekly, Bassett wore a plunging garment and a sheer black tunic dress that flowed behind her—adding to her graceful presence. The Black Panther star’s outfit was complete with mesh pointed-toe heels. The outlet noted that a smokey eye and a purple lip complimented her brown skin. Bassett’s sleek updo hairstyle was swept out of the way and revealed her beautiful cheekbones.

Just one day ahead of the Oct. 2 show, other Black celebrities hit the runway, according to The Root. Actress and producer Viola Davis made her runway debut for L’Oréal Paris’ “Le Défilé’s Walk Your Worth” show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower. Like Bassett, Davis also wore black. According to photos shared by ABC News, her gown also had a plunging neckline and a slit: the 58-year-old donned gold heels, chunky black arm accessories, and dark red lipstick. The best part might have been Davis’ crown. She wore her big, beautiful afro proudly down the runway. The Woman King star was not alone; she was accompanied on the catwalk by her husband, Julius Tennon. He wore a black and white shirt, brown plaid blazer, and cream-colored khakis. A toasty, walnut brown dress shoe completed his look.

At one point, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Genesis, hopped on the runway for a family photo. Genesis wore a bright green gown bedazzled with jewels and feathers.

The series of designer presentations with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held semi-annually each year in Paris started on Monday, Sept. 25, and ended on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

