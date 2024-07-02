by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angela Simmons Apologizes For Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse To BET Awards Simmons explained on social media her reasoning behind bringing the provocative clutch to the June 30 event.









Angela Simmons apologized for parading her gun-shaped purse while posing on the BET Awards red carpet. The accessory sparked controversy for its insensitivity toward gun violence.

“When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty,” Simmons wrote to her eight million Instagram followers. “I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence.”

Simmons explained her reasoning behind bringing the realistic gun purse to the June 30 event on social media. The Neighborhood Talk re-shared the story post to its Instagram account.

The father of Simmons’ child, Sutton Tennyson, was fatally shot in the driveway of his Atlanta home in 2018. Her personal history with the issue made commenters question why she brought the gun purse to the awards show. In light of the backlash, Simmons reiterated her commitment to reducing gun violence in the country.

She added, “I understand the pain and hurt this has caused, especially to those who have been directly impacted by gun violence. For my entire life, I have always exemplified peace, unification, and the resolution of gun violence in America. I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence, and I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens.”

Gun violence remains a critical issue in the U.S., particularly for the Black community. Between 2017 and 2021, Black individuals accounted for 60% of firearm homicide deaths each year, according to Brady United, a nonprofit advocating for gun control. Gun violence continues to impact Black Americans disproportionately, a fact that many felt was trivialized by Simmons’ gun clutch.

Simmons went on to emphasize that the “misstep” does not define her character while also reaffirming the validity of the Black community’s experience with gun violence.

“It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence. To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, I offer my deepest apologies,” concluded Simmons. “Moving forward, I will continue my dedication to making peace a reality for millions of children and families across America who, like mine, have been directly impacted…”

