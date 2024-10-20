She Said ‘Yes’! Blac Chyna Accepts Marriage Proposal From Derrick Milano At Howard Homecoming

Homecoming is a time for creating lasting memories, especially at HBCUs, and this year, Howard University’s traditional weekend was particularly unforgettable for Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. While onstage, her boyfriend, songwriter and music producer Derrick Milano, surprised her with a marriage proposal, marking a special moment in front of the crowd.

During a Howard University homecoming event, Milano took the stage to perform Mario’s hit single “Let Me Love You,” with White by his side. As he sang the final lyric, Milano turned to White, reaching into his back pocket and pulling out an engagement ring box. The crowd erupted with excitement, sensing what was about to unfold. Milano dropped to one knee and proposed. With a nod and a heartfelt “yes,” White instantly became his fiancée, creating a magical moment for everyone in attendance.

Milano posted the video clip to his Instagram account.

“She said YES. 🫶🏾💍

“Angela Renee White, I can go on and on about how much you mean the world to me & never get tired of it. I’ve found so much peace since we’ve met. & GOD put us in each other’s lives for a reason & for a purpose. Everyday with you feels everlasting & it is such a blessing to call you my fiancée. I love you so much!

“Thank you for letting me love you. & thank you for loving me equally. This is what it’s all about 💍”

White, who still uses her Blac Chyna moniker on her Instagram account, responded in the comments.

“I love you soooo much Derrick. 🫀

I can’t wait to live this life with you. 💍”

