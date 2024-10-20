HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Pastor Goes Viral After Preaching ‘No Diddy’ In Sermon About Abstinence Pastor Robert Edwards kept repeating 'No Diddy' in his sermon at Oakwood University.







A pastor at an HBCU has gone viral after using the phrase “No Diddy” while preaching about abstinence.

Pastor Robert Edwards had some choice words during his sermon at Oakwood Live service at Oakwood University, a Christian HBCU in Huntsville, Alabama. Edwards tried to connect to the youth with the controversial catchphrase as he tried to promote staying abstinent until marriage. The Art of Dialogue reposted a short clip featuring Edwards speech.

“Speaking to the OU Live students now, I know you’re trying to make a decision. Even while you are here, you may have to say ‘No Diddy’ to an Oakwood student,” expressed Edwards, who also serves as the Vice President for Enrollment Services and Retention at the HBCU.

“I’m just being real. You’ll have to make an individual decision about your life and what you are going to do,” he continued. “At age 19, I said to the Lord… that I would never have sex with a woman until I am married. Now when you utter those words, the Lord is not the only one that hears it. So the test came…”

Edwards kept repeating “No Diddy” in his testimony about abstaining from sex, as reported by Vibe. The school, founded by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in 1896, promotes a Biblically-based education in its curriculum.

Edwards added, “Joined this church [and] girls who were running out of time, because they got this clock, ‘I gotta be married by a certain time,’ and I had to say ‘No Diddy.’ The first time I had sex was the night I got married.”

The phrase has become a popular alternative to other colloquialisms such as “No homo” or “Pause,” typically used whenever someone says something deemed suggestive. “No Diddy” references Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering. In addition, his unusual sexual escapades, known as “freak offs,” have also captured media attention.

