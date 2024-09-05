Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Angie Martinez Makes Directorial Debut With Documentary On DJ Clark Kent Angie Martinez is making her directorial debut with a new documentary about DJ Clark Kent.







Jay-Z, Questlove, DJ Khaled, and more will appear in Martinez’s feature-length documentary God’s Favorite D.J.: The Story of DJ Clark Kent. Produced in partnership with Green Leaf Productions and Mark Sparks Productions, the documentary highlights DJ Clark Kent’s often overlooked resume of reshaping hip-hop history with his early belief in future heavyweights.

Among DJ Clark Kent’s production credits include Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn’s Finest,” the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky’s the Limit,” Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Player’s Anthem,” Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy,” and Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It,” among many others.

“DJ Clark Kent is a rare gem whose influence is seen in nearly every era of Hip-Hop’s history books,” Martinez told The Hollywood Reporter.

“With our 50-year-old culture susceptible to outside perspective and agenda, it’s important that we spotlight the heroes who push the art form with purity and authenticity. I am honored to help share Clark’s many truths with the world.”

In the documentary, Martinez tells the story of DJ Clark Kent’s last four decades, during which he’s served “as an architect, teacher, and unsung hero within Hip-Hop,” a synopsis reads.

A DJ, producer, and sneaker enthusiast, DJ Clark Kent is credited with serving a crucial behind-the-scenes role in hip-hop history.

Notable memories include “when he convinced Shawn Carter to believe in the future of Jay-Z or taught the Notorious B.I.G. to perform like a star and coached Lil Kim through her first studio session,” the synopsis states.

The full-length feature sees Martinez, widely regarded as “the voice of New York,” raising awareness on how much of DJ Clark Kent’s D.N.A. lies within corners of present pop culture, including critical collaborations with mainstream music stars like Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Rick Ross and his 2024 sneaker collaboration with Nike that’s been resold for over $10,000.

“I’m honored to have Angie Martinez directing,” DJ Clark Kent says. “Her entire career has been rooted in telling stories in a beautiful & meaningful way. Angie is a true icon of hip-hop, and we are very lucky to have her as a guide for this project.”